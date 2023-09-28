Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is returning to celebrate its 30th anniversary, offering all-new entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays from September 30th through November 19th.
Located in Huntersville, just north of Charlotte, North Carolina, the Carolina Renaissance Festival invites visitors into a realm where imagination, fantasy, and history seamlessly blend.
The village gates will open promptly at 9:30 a.m. Festival organizers recommend arriving at the opening to enjoy all of the historical attractions and activities available throughout the day.
Visitors can expect a European-style country fair with:
- interactive theater
- circus performances
- lively games, and rides
- an artisanal craft market
- feasts fit for royalty
- enchanting fairies
- friendly dragons
- mysterious mermaids from the depths
- majestic falconry displays
- knights engaging in jousting competitions within the Queen’s tournament arena.
The Carolina Renaissance Festival’s 30th-year celebration promises an unforgettable journey back in time and offers a delightful escape into a world where history and fantasy intertwine. Whether reveling in the interactive experiences or marveling at the grand spectacle of the jousting tournaments, visitors can expect a day filled with adventure, entertainment, and immersive historical fun.
