Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

Published on September 28, 2023

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is returning to celebrate its 30th anniversary, offering all-new entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays from September 30th through November 19th.

Located in Huntersville, just north of Charlotte, North Carolina, the Carolina Renaissance Festival invites visitors into a realm where imagination, fantasy, and history seamlessly blend.

The village gates will open promptly at 9:30 a.m. Festival organizers recommend arriving at the opening to enjoy all of the historical attractions and activities available throughout the day.

Visitors can expect a European-style country fair with:

  • interactive theater
  • circus performances
  • lively games, and rides
  • an artisanal craft market
  • feasts fit for royalty
  • enchanting fairies
  • friendly dragons
  • mysterious mermaids from the depths
  • majestic falconry displays
  • knights engaging in jousting competitions within the Queen’s tournament arena.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival’s 30th-year celebration promises an unforgettable journey back in time and offers a delightful escape into a world where history and fantasy intertwine. Whether reveling in the interactive experiences or marveling at the grand spectacle of the jousting tournaments, visitors can expect a day filled with adventure, entertainment, and immersive historical fun.

Find more information here.

