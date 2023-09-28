Family of Black Student Suspended For Hairstyle to Sue Texas Officials

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended due to his dreadlocks.

The lawsuit targets the state’s governor and attorney general. It alleges their failure to enforce a new law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles.

Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has been serving an in-school suspension since August 31. According to officials at the Houston-area school, George’s dreadlocks extend below his eyebrows and earlobes, which they said violates the district’s dress code.

George’s mother, Darresha George, along with the family’s attorney, said that the teenager’s hairstyle complies with the dress code. They maintain that his hair is neatly tied in twisted dreadlocks atop his head.

Supporters of Darryl George argued that the ongoing suspension is in violation of the state’s recently enacted CROWN Act. The CROWN Act is designed to prevent discrimination against individuals based on their natural hair texture or styles.

The case is expected to gain more attention as it unfolds.

