COVID-19 Cases Rising in Mecklenburg Co.

As we inch closer to the colder months, COVID-19 is once again circulating in Mecklenburg County. With more time spent indoors, close quarters raise the risk of virus transmission, including COVID-19.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘I have the summer cold’ but we have to remind people that COVID is still circulating,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, Vice President and Chief Epidemiologist at Atrium Health, emphasizes that the symptoms remain consistent.

“The cough, congestion, fevers, that really applies to every variant of COVID we’ve seen,” she says.

There’s also been a slight uptick in hospital admissions. Though the numbers remain relatively small, Atrium believes it’s essential to remind everyone about the onset of the respiratory viral season, especially with the school year about to commence.

Both Mecklenburg County Government and Atrium express optimism about an updated vaccine expected by the end of September.

Stay healthy!

