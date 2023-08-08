Expect Road Closures as Beyonce Heads to Bank of America Stadium

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In preparation for Beyoncé’s highly anticipated concert at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night, a series of road closures will be in effect starting Wednesday morning.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, road closures will affect Brooklyn Village Avenue, South Graham Street, and Mint Street in the vicinity of the stadium. These closures are scheduled to remain in place until 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crew has been working to assemble the stage for Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour performance in the heart of the Queen City.

This sold-out concert will draw tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Notably, Beyoncé is the first female artist to ever take center stage at the Bank of America Stadium.

