Beyonce to Bring Renaissance World Tour to Charlotte This Week

Get ready! Bey is about to be in the building!
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to Charlotte this week and is set to deliver an extraordinary celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, the vibrant ballroom scene, and Black culture.
As August 9th approaches, there’s been an update: the show now has a new starting time at 8 p.m.
Beyoncé is bringing the essence of ballroom culture to the stage.
Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, but they may cost you a pretty penny since the concert is right around the corner. Don’t let that stop you! It’s not often you get the chance to say Beyonce was in your city!
-
50 Cent Badly Injures Woman After Hurling Microphone On Stage
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Exclusive Janelle Mone Interview: Win The Age Of Pleasure Tour Tickets!
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens
-
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone