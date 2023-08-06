Beyonce to Bring Renaissance World Tour to Charlotte This Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready! Bey is about to be in the building!

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to Charlotte this week and is set to deliver an extraordinary celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, the vibrant ballroom scene, and Black culture.

As August 9th approaches, there’s been an update: the show now has a new starting time at 8 p.m.

Beyoncé is bringing the essence of ballroom culture to the stage.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, but they may cost you a pretty penny since the concert is right around the corner. Don’t let that stop you! It’s not often you get the chance to say Beyonce was in your city!