Preparing for The Impacts of Idalia in the Charlotte Area

Preparing for heavy rains from a hurricane is crucial to ensure your safety and minimize potential damage. Here are some essential tips to help you get ready:

Stay Informed: Stay tuned to weather forecasts, alerts, and updates from trusted sources such as the National Hurricane Center. Understand the storm's track, intensity, and potential rainfall amounts. Emergency Kit: Create an emergency kit that includes essential supplies like non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, flashlights, batteries, first aid items, important documents, cash, and hygiene products. Secure Outdoor Items: Bring in or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, gardening tools, and other loose items that could become projectiles in strong winds. Clear Drains and Gutters: Ensure that drains, gutters, and downspouts are clear of debris to prevent water from pooling and causing flooding. Elevate Belongings: Raise valuable or important items off the ground to protect them from potential floodwaters. This includes electronics, appliances, and sentimental possessions. Backup Power: If you have a generator, make sure it's in good working condition and fueled up. It can provide power during outages, ensuring communication and necessities. Stay Indoors: During heavy rains and strong winds, it's safest to stay indoors. Avoid going outside unless it's absolutely necessary. Avoid Flooded Areas: Do not walk or drive through flooded roads or areas, as floodwaters can be deceptively strong and can damage vehicles or sweep you away.

Remember that preparedness is key to staying safe during heavy rains from a hurricane. Always prioritize your safety and the safety of your loved ones.