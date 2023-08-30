How Hurricane Idalia Will Impact The Carolinas

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hurricane Idalia reached the shore in Florida’s Big Bend region at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The hurricane is classified as a Category 3. The National Hurricane Center reported Idalia’s winds to be around 125 mph.

Following its landfall, Idalia’s effects will have a widespread reach. South Carolina and North Carolina are taking precautions for potential consequences, including heavy rainfall leading to floods, tropical storm force winds, and coastal impacts like storm surges.

The most recent data indicates that the storm’s closest approach to the Charlotte area is anticipated for late Wednesday.

In the meantime, successive rounds of intense rainfall and localized flooding will occur before the tropical system arrives between Wednesday and Thursday.

Read the full story here.