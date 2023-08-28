Exclusive Janelle Mone Interview: The Age Of Pleasure Tour Coming to Charlotte

These days, Janelle Monae has everyone on the edge of their seats because you never know what she’ll do next.

Olympia D sat down with Janelle and had a deep conversation about her struggle with anxiety and depression during the pandemic. She also shared how writing her new album, “The Age of Pleasure” was therapeutic and freed her.

Her hope is that her music will inspire others to be free and be true to themselves. Watch the full interview and learn more about Janelle Monae.

