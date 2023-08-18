Prep For Success 2023

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One – Charlotte is sending area students back to school prepared with “Prep for Success.” Join us this month as we host Back too School Supply Drives and distribution events with our partners. Let’s prep our kids for success with donations like back packs, notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, and more.

Friday, August 18th, Noon – 6pm

Pop Shelf

8062 Concord Mills Blvd – Concord

(Back To School Supply Drive)

Wednesday, August 23rd, 4pm – 7pm

KIPP Academy Charlotte

931 Wilann Drive

(Back To School Supply Drive)

Friday, August 24TH, Noon – 6pm

Pop Shelf

2050 East Franklin Blvd. – Gastonia

(Back To School Supply Drive)

Saturday, August 26th, Noon – 4pm

Stix Williams Dream Field

7531 Tuckaseegee Road

“1 Epic Back To School Field Day”

Food, bounce houses, and field games – plus bookbags and supplies giveaway while they last