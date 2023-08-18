Prep For Success 2023

Radio One – Charlotte is sending area students back to school prepared with “Prep for Success.” Join us this month as we host Back too School Supply Drives and distribution events with our partners. Let’s prep our kids for success with donations like back packs, notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, and more.
Friday, August 18th, Noon – 6pm
Pop Shelf
8062 Concord Mills Blvd – Concord
(Back To School Supply Drive)
Wednesday, August 23rd, 4pm – 7pm
KIPP Academy Charlotte931 Wilann Drive
(Back To School Supply Drive)
Pop Shelf2050 East Franklin Blvd. – Gastonia
(Back To School Supply Drive)
Saturday, August 26th, Noon – 4pm
Stix Williams Dream Field
7531 Tuckaseegee Road
“1 Epic Back To School Field Day”
Food, bounce houses, and field games – plus bookbags and supplies giveaway while they last
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Russell Wilson
-
Keke Palmer Stars In Usher's New Video For Song "Boyfriend"
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
'Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
How To Download 105.3 RnB App On Your Smartphone
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List