The world has been gushing over Da Brat’s pregnancy and recent birth of her baby, but it is especially heart-warming to see a RSMS family member spend some quality time with him as well…Rickey Smiley is the God Father!

Recently, Rickey and Da Brat took to the air to reflect on his first time of meeting her son, True Legend Harris-Dupart. He holds back tears as he explains how the one-month-old brings him joy already, and how they both look forward to having Rickey as a positive male influence throughout his life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“After everything I’ve been through this year…to sit there and have that intimacy, and that privacy with you, your wife, and your mother…that really blessed me yesterday,” Rickey explains.

See: 8 Lessons to Live By From Rickey Smiley [WATCH]

The two have worked together each and every morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show since 2015, and have clearly grown a strong bond. Their brother/sister-like relationship can be heard on air, and has been witness throughout the years on social media, television, and beyond. They have shared numerous life-changing events together such as weddings and funerals, and this moment is another beautiful addition!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show every weekday morning and join the #RSMS family by following us on social media!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]

Da Brat’s Pregnancy Moments That Broke The Internet [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley’ Mourns The Loss Of His Son Brandon

Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com