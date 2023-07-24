Beat the Summer Heat and High Bills: Keep Your Cool And Save

It’s that time of year again. The temperatures are high, and more than likely so are your bills.

Here are some tips to help you save on your electricity:

Optimal Thermostat Settings: Set your thermostat to a higher temperature when you’re away or asleep. Aim for 78°F (26°C) when you’re at home and slightly higher when you’re out. Every degree you raise the thermostat can save you around 3% on cooling costs. Seal and Insulate: Ensure your home’s windows and doors are properly sealed to prevent cool air from escaping and hot air from entering. Additionally, insulate your attic and walls to keep your home naturally cooler. Smart Cooling: Use fans strategically to circulate cool air and make rooms feel more comfortable. Ceiling fans create a wind chill effect, allowing you to raise the thermostat without sacrificing comfort. Efficient Appliances: Choose energy-efficient appliances and LED lighting. Appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and water heaters contribute to your energy bill. Look for the ENERGY STAR label when making purchases. Cooking and Laundry: Cook during cooler hours, such as the morning or evening, to avoid heating up your home. Opt for air-drying clothes instead of using a dryer whenever possible. Unplug and Power Down: Electronics and chargers consume energy even when not in use. Unplug devices or use smart power strips to cut off standby power. Natural Light and Shade: Use natural light during the day to reduce the need for artificial lighting. Close curtains or blinds during the hottest parts of the day to block out excess heat. Regular Maintenance: Keep your air conditioner well-maintained. Clean or replace filters regularly and schedule professional check-ups to ensure optimal efficiency. Grilling and Outdoor Activities: Take advantage of outdoor cooking and entertaining to reduce indoor heat generation. Time-Shift Energy Use: Run energy-intensive appliances like dishwashers and washing machines during the cooler hours of the day, typically late evening or early morning.

By implementing these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy a comfortably cool summer while keeping your electricity bills in check.