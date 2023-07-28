Gas Prices Continuing To Rise In Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the typical trend of decreasing gas prices following the Fourth of July, motorists in Charlotte are currently facing higher costs at the fuel pump compared to the holiday period.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Charlotte now stands at $3.55, marking an increase from $3.39 just one week ago, as reported by AAA.

This escalation in oil prices comes subsequent to an announcement by Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s major oil-producing nations, declaring a reduction of its daily supply by 1 million barrels.\

