With back-to-school underway, it’s time to get the kids “in school stomach” back. Grab your air fryer and your crock-pot for 3 go-to meals under $15 that will take 15 minutes or less!
Have a loaf of bread you need to get rid of? We’ve got you covered!
1. Homemade Hood Hot Pocket
- Slice of (regular) bread
- Marinara sauce
- Tomato sauce
- Mozzarella
- Garlic pepper
Need a cost efficient but delicious meal! Try this:
2. Loaded Baked Potato
- Baked potato
- Chopped steak, ham, or what ever other meat you prefer
- Broccoli
- Cheddar cheese
Pressed for time or don’t feel like boiling noodles? No worries!
3. Dump Crock-Pot Pasta
- Water
- Brother
- Pasta Noodles
- Ant veggies you like
- Sausage, ham, or any other meat you prefer
- A little Italian Dressing
Want Rickey Smiley’s 25 minute sautéed collard green recipe?! Check out the full video!
Bon appetite!
15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
