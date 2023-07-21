G Herbo Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud & Lying To Feds, Faces 20 Years In The Bing

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Things aren’t looking good for G Herbo these days as his legal troubles continue to mount. The talented Chicago rapper is now facing decades behind the iron gate.

A week and change after the Herbo was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun, the Chicago Sun-Times is now reporting that Chi-town native, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, has pleaded guilty to using a stolen credit card to pay for private jets, luxury automobiles and a stay at a Jamaican villa. This begs the question, who’s credit card information did he steal?! DJ Khaled?

This past Wednesday (July 18), the “We Don’t Care” rapper signed an agreement in the U.S. District Court in Boston in which he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of lying to federal agents. By signing the deal, G Herbo faces up to 20 years in prison for his transgression though it’s likely he’ll get less time than the maximum. Herbo and five others were indicted in 2020 for obtaining and using the credit card information from “dark websites” and used fake ID’s of aliases and actual businesses to defraud multiple people and companies.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

In one instance, Antonio Strong, identifying himself as Wright’s manager, contacted a pet company around Nov. 29, 2017, to order two designer puppies for Wright with a stolen credit card, the indictment stated.

The same stolen credit card was used to pay for a car service to deliver the puppies to Chicago, according to the indictment.

In another case, Wright allegedly sent a direct message to Strong over Instagram around July 7, 2019, requesting a reservation for a private villa in Jamaica, the indictment stated. Strong allegedly made the reservation using stolen payment information, and Wright allegedly stayed at the villa with his associates from July 7 to July 11.

The indictment outlined several other alleged fraudulent payments, including the rental of a Maybach S600 and Bentley CGTC on March 6, 2017.

They flew too close to the sun and got burnt.

The agreement won’t be official until a judge gives their stamp of approval and decides just how long a bid to give Herbo and his peoples. A hearing is scheduled for later this month. Stay tuned.

G Herbo Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud & Lying To Feds, Faces 20 Years In The Bing was originally published on hiphopwired.com