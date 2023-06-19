Listen Live
Today is World Sickle Cell Day

Published on June 19, 2023

World Sickle Cell Day, observed annually on June 19th, raises awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD) and the challenges faced by individuals and families affected by this inherited blood disorder. Here are some key points about World Sickle Cell Day:

  1. Increasing awareness: The day serves as an opportunity to educate the public, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about sickle cell disease. It aims to dispel myths, break stigmas, and promote understanding of the condition’s impact on individuals and families worldwide.

  2. Advocacy and support: World Sickle Cell Day encourages advocacy efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals living with sickle cell disease. It highlights the importance of access to quality healthcare, specialized treatment centers, and support services for patients and their caregivers.

