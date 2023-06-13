It’s Taco Tuesday! Here’s A New Recipe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s another delicious taco recipe for you to enjoy:

Ingredients:

1 lb (450g) boneless chicken thighs, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

Salt and pepper, to taste

8 small tortillas (corn or flour)

Toppings: Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced radishes, chopped cilantro, crumbled queso fresco or shredded cheese, lime wedges

For the Avocado Lime Crema:

1 ripe avocado

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lime

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and garlic, and sauté until softened and translucent. Add the diced chicken thighs to the skillet and cook until browned and cooked through. Season with chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper (if desired), salt, and pepper. Stir well to coat the chicken evenly with the spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the avocado lime crema. In a blender or food processor, combine the avocado, Greek yogurt, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Warm the tortillas by placing them directly over a gas flame or in a dry skillet until soft and pliable. Alternatively, you can wrap them in foil and heat them in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for a few minutes. Assemble the tacos: Spread a dollop of the avocado lime crema onto each tortilla. Top with the cooked chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced radishes, chopped cilantro, and crumbled queso fresco or shredded cheese. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the top. Serve the tacos immediately, and enjoy the delicious flavors!

Feel free to customize these tacos with your favorite toppings or additional sauces such as salsa or hot sauce. You can also add guacamole, pico de gallo, or any other toppings that you enjoy. Enjoy your tasty tacos!