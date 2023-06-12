Money Tip: Saving For College

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Saving for college can be a significant financial commitment, but starting early and utilizing dedicated college savings accounts can make it more manageable. Here’s what you can do:

Research college savings plans: Look into different college savings plans, such as 529 plans or Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). Each plan has its own features and benefits, so compare them to determine which one aligns best with your needs. Start as soon as possible: The power of compound interest works in your favor when you start saving early. The earlier you begin, the more time your money has to grow and accumulate earnings. Set up automatic contributions: Establish automatic monthly contributions to your college savings account. This allows you to consistently save without having to remember to make manual deposits. Seek out additional income sources: Consider ways to increase your income and dedicate a portion of it to college savings. This could involve taking on a side job, freelancing, or selling unused items. Maximize contributions: Aim to contribute as much as you can afford to your college savings accounts. Explore whether you’re eligible for any tax benefits or employer matching programs that can boost your savings. Involve family and friends: Instead of traditional gifts for birthdays or holidays, ask relatives and friends to contribute to your child’s college savings fund. This can help accelerate your savings progress. Reevaluate and adjust periodically: Regularly review your college savings plan and adjust your contributions if your financial situation allows. As your child gets closer to college age, consider shifting investments to more conservative options to protect your savings.

Remember, saving for college is a long-term endeavor, so it’s essential to plan accordingly and be consistent with your savings efforts. By starting early, leveraging college savings accounts, and staying committed to your goals, you can build a solid financial foundation for your child’s education.