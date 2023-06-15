Try Out This Grilled Recipe For Your Juneteenth Cookout

Here’s a delicious grill recipe to try at your Juneteenth cookout:
Grilled Honey Lime Chicken Skewers
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs (680g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, lime zest, paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper to make the marinade.
- Add the chicken cubes to the marinade and toss until they are well coated. Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight for more flavor.
- Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto the soaked wooden skewers, leaving a small space between each piece.
- Place the chicken skewers on the preheated grill and cook for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice charred appearance.
- While grilling, baste the chicken skewers with any remaining marinade to enhance the flavor.
- Once cooked, remove the skewers from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes.
- Serve the grilled honey lime chicken skewers hot with a side of your choice, such as grilled vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad.
Enjoy these flavorful and juicy grilled honey lime chicken skewers at your cookout.
