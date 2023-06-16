Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Almost Full

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is seeking assistance from the community as their shelter is reaching its maximum capacity.
CMPD AC&C is actively searching for compassionate individuals who can provide forever homes or temporary foster care for their dogs in need.
If you would like more information, please reach out to CMPD AC&C by clicking HERE.
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’
-
Missing submersible crew believed to be dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’