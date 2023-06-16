Listen Live
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Almost Full

Published on June 16, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is seeking assistance from the community as their shelter is reaching its maximum capacity.

CMPD AC&C is actively searching for compassionate individuals who can provide forever homes or temporary foster care for their dogs in need.

If you would like more information, please reach out to CMPD AC&C by clicking HERE.

