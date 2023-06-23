Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled

Approximately 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys have been recalled. This action comes in response to multiple reports of cuts and wounds on children while playing with the toys.

The recall encompasses both full-size and mini versions of Zuru’s robotic baby shark toys, which feature hard plastic top fins that present a risk of injury. Specifically, Zuru is recalling its full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys.

Twelve injuries have already been reported, with nine cases requiring stitches or medical attention. These injuries occurred when children sat or fell on the toys, prompting the need for immediate action.