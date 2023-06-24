VP Kamala Harris Visits Charlotte

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte at the Grady Cole Center, marking one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Joining forces with Governor Roy Cooper and state lawmakers, she urged Congress to take action in restoring the protections provided by Roe v. Wade.
This comes after the imminent implementation of a 12-week abortion ban in North Carolina, despite Governor Cooper’s efforts to veto the measure. Harris emphasized the need to uphold the promise of freedom, particularly regarding a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, without undue interference from the government.
Her call to action resonated with members of the crowd, providing a sense of comfort and reassurance.
For many, this rally represented a crucial step forward in the ongoing fight for reproductive rights.
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’
-
Missing submersible crew believed to be dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’