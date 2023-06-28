CLT Runway Closed After Delta Plane Mechanical Issue

Following a mechanical issue on a Delta Air Lines plane, one of the runways at Charlotte Douglas Airport has been temporarily closed. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, and all passengers are safely back in the terminal. The airport staff is actively working to resolve the situation by removing the aircraft and reopening the runway.
As of 10:15 AM, the airport has experienced 72 delays and 21 cancellations. Our team is on the way to the scene to provide further updates and coverage.
