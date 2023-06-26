Summer Recipes: Lemon Basil Pasta Salad

Here’s a refreshing summer recipe featuring lemons:
Lemon Basil Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces pasta (such as rotini or fusilli)
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool the pasta. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, minced garlic, and chopped basil leaves to make the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion.
- Pour the dressing over the pasta and vegetables, and toss gently to coat everything evenly.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding more salt, pepper, or lemon juice according to your preference.
- Cover the bowl and refrigerate the pasta salad for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld together.
- Before serving, give the pasta salad a gentle toss to redistribute the dressing. Garnish with additional fresh basil leaves if desired.
This lemon basil pasta salad is light, tangy, and perfect for summer. The bright flavors of lemon and basil add a refreshing twist to the dish, while the colorful cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumber, and red onion provide texture and freshness. Serve it as a side dish at a barbecue or picnic, or enjoy it as a light and satisfying main course.
