Celebrate 4th Of July With The Annual SkyShow

Exciting news for Charlotte! SkyShow is making a comeback in 2023! Prepare to witness an awe-inspiring fireworks spectacle this 4th of July at Truist Field, right after an exciting baseball game between the Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, as the game kicks off at 6:35 p.m. The grand finale will be the largest fireworks display in the southeast, lighting up the night sky with dazzling colors and mesmerizing patterns.

Secure your spot by purchasing tickets now. Given the immense popularity of this event, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so act swiftly! Prices for tickets start at $25, ensuring an incredible experience for all attendees. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of sports and fireworks!