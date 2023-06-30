Things To Do This Fourth Of July

The fourth is right around the corner!
Here are some popular activities and things you can do to enjoy the holiday:
- Attend a Fireworks Display: Check out the SkyShow at Truist Field.
- Have a Backyard Barbecue: Gather friends and family for a classic American barbecue. Grill burgers, hot dogs, or barbecue chicken, and serve traditional sides like coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob. Enjoy a delicious meal together in the great outdoors.
- Host a Picnic or Potluck: Organize a picnic in a park or host a potluck where everyone brings a dish to share. Set up blankets, play outdoor games, and enjoy good food and company in a relaxed and festive setting.
- Attend a Parade: Many towns and cities hold 4th of July parades featuring floats, marching bands, and patriotic displays. Join the local parade, wave flags, and show your pride and patriotism.
- Decorate Your Home: Get into the festive spirit by decorating your home with red, white, and blue. Hang flags, put up patriotic banners, and display homemade crafts or wreaths. Show your patriotic spirit to the neighborhood.
- Enjoy Outdoor Activities: Take advantage of the summer weather by engaging in outdoor activities like hiking, biking, swimming, or having a beach day. Spend time in nature or by the water, enjoying the freedom and beauty of the country.
- Watch Patriotic Movies or Documentaries: Settle down for a movie marathon featuring patriotic films that celebrate American history and values. Learn more about the country’s journey towards independence and the struggles faced along the way.
- Play Games and Sports: Organize outdoor games like sack races, tug-of-war, or a friendly game of baseball or volleyball. Engage in friendly competition and have fun with family and friends.
