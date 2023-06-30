Summer Recipes: Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad

Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad with Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients:

4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

4 cups arugula

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium heat. Brush the cut sides of the peach halves with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Place the peaches on the grill, cut side down, and cook for about 3-4 minutes until grill marks appear and the peaches are slightly softened. Flip the peaches and grill for an additional 1-2 minutes. Remove from the grill and let them cool for a few minutes. In a large salad bowl, combine the arugula, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted sliced almonds. Slice the grilled peaches into wedges and add them to the salad bowl. Drizzle the balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil over the salad. Toss gently to coat all the ingredients with the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding salt and pepper to your preference. Serve the grilled peach and arugula salad immediately as a refreshing summer side dish or a light main course.

The combination of sweet and smoky grilled peaches, peppery arugula, tangy goat cheese, and crunchy almonds creates a delightful mix of flavors and textures. The balsamic glaze adds a touch of sweetness and acidity to tie it all together. Enjoy this vibrant and delicious salad during the summer season!