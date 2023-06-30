What is Affirmative Action?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You may be hearing a lot about affirmative action in the news recently.

Here’s what you need to know:

Affirmative action is a policy or program designed to promote equal opportunities for individuals from marginalized or underrepresented groups. It aims to address historical disadvantages and promote diversity and inclusion in various areas, such as education, employment, and business.

In simpler terms, affirmative action means taking specific actions or providing special considerations to ensure that everyone, regardless of their race, gender, or other identities, has a fair chance to succeed.

For example, in college admissions, affirmative action might involve considering an applicant’s background or experiences in addition to their grades and test scores.

It’s important to note that affirmative action does not mean giving preferential treatment to certain groups or disregarding merit. The goal is to create equal opportunities and a more inclusive society by considering factors beyond just individual achievements.

Overall, affirmative action is a way to promote fairness and address historical inequalities by providing additional support or opportunities to those who have been disadvantaged.

Stay tuned for more updates on the changes coming in our country.