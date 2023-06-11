Listen Live
Tips to Stay Hydrated This Summer

Published on June 11, 2023

Mockup of bottle with splash water and lemon on green background. white blank label. Water bottle advertising. 3d illustration

Source: Pavel Muravev / Getty

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the hot summer months. Here are some tips to help you stay hydrated:

  1. Drink plenty of water: Make water your primary beverage of choice. Carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go and sip on it regularly throughout the day. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses (64 ounces) of water per day, or more if you are active or spending time outdoors.
  2. Infuse your water: If you find plain water boring, add some flavor by infusing it with fruits, herbs, or cucumber slices.

  3. Eat water-rich foods: Include foods in your diet that have high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, oranges, and leafy greens.
  4. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol: Beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and alcoholic drinks can have a diuretic effect, causing increased urination and potentially leading to dehydration.
  5. Carry a water bottle with you: Whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or going for a hike, always carry a water bottle with you.
  6. Stay cool and seek shade
  7. Listen to your body: Pay attention to signs of thirst or dehydration, such as dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, or dark urine.

Remember, staying hydrated is essential for overall health and well-being, especially in the summer when the risk of dehydration is higher.

Health Tips

