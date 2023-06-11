Tips to Stay Hydrated This Summer

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the hot summer months. Here are some tips to help you stay hydrated:
- Drink plenty of water: Make water your primary beverage of choice. Carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go and sip on it regularly throughout the day. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses (64 ounces) of water per day, or more if you are active or spending time outdoors.
- Infuse your water: If you find plain water boring, add some flavor by infusing it with fruits, herbs, or cucumber slices.
- Eat water-rich foods: Include foods in your diet that have high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, oranges, and leafy greens.
- Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol: Beverages like coffee, tea, soda, and alcoholic drinks can have a diuretic effect, causing increased urination and potentially leading to dehydration.
- Carry a water bottle with you: Whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or going for a hike, always carry a water bottle with you.
- Stay cool and seek shade
- Listen to your body: Pay attention to signs of thirst or dehydration, such as dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, or dark urine.
Remember, staying hydrated is essential for overall health and well-being, especially in the summer when the risk of dehydration is higher.
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration [LISTEN]