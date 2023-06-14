Summer Recipes: Watermelon and Strawberry Popsicles

Here’s a delightful summer recipe featuring watermelon:

Watermelon and Strawberry Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

1 tablespoon honey (optional, adjust according to sweetness preference)

Juice of 1 lime

Popsicle molds

Popsicle sticks

Instructions:

Place the cubed watermelon and halved strawberries in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Add honey (if desired) and lime juice to the blender. Blend again until all the ingredients are well combined. Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness or tartness by adding more honey or lime juice, if needed. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving a little space at the top for expansion. Insert popsicle sticks into each mold. Place the popsicle molds in the freezer and let them freeze for at least 4-6 hours, or until solid. Once fully frozen, remove the popsicles from the molds by running them under warm water for a few seconds. Serve the watermelon and strawberry popsicles immediately or store them in an airtight container in the freezer for later enjoyment.

These homemade watermelon and strawberry popsicles are a refreshing and healthy treat for those hot summer days. They are naturally sweet and packed with fruity flavors. Enjoy these icy delights and beat the heat in a delicious way!