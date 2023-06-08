Summer Recipes: Watermelon Feta Salad

One of my favorite things about the summer is being able to make recipes with fresh fruit. Here’s a refreshing summer recipe featuring watermelon:
Watermelon Feta Salad with Mint and Lime
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine the cubed watermelon, crumbled feta cheese, and sliced mint leaves.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Drizzle the lime and olive oil dressing over the watermelon mixture. Gently toss to combine, ensuring all the ingredients are coated with the dressing.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
- Let the salad sit in the refrigerator for about 15-20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together and the watermelon to chill.
- Just before serving, give the salad a final toss to redistribute the dressing.
- Serve the watermelon feta salad chilled as a refreshing and light summer side dish or as a healthy snack.
The combination of juicy watermelon, tangy feta cheese, refreshing mint, and zesty lime creates a burst of flavors that will keep you cool and satisfied during the summer heat. Enjoy this simple yet delightful watermelon salad!
