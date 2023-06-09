Listen Live
Summer Recipes: Grilled Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

Published on June 9, 2023

Homemade fresh salad of strawberries, avocado, bacon, lettuce, feta cheese close-up in a bowl. Horizontal top view

Source: ALLEKO / Getty

One of my favorite things about summer is being able to try new recipes with fresh fruit! Here’s a summer recipe featuring strawberries:

Grilled Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 cups mixed salad greens
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • Optional: fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a mixing bowl, toss the halved strawberries with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper until well coated.
  3. Place the strawberries on the grill, cut side down, and cook for about 2-3 minutes until grill marks appear. Flip the strawberries and grill for an additional 1-2 minutes until they are slightly softened. Remove from the grill and set aside.
  4. In a large salad bowl, combine the mixed salad greens, grilled strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted sliced almonds.

  5. Drizzle the salad with any remaining dressing from the grilled strawberries, or prepare a simple vinaigrette by combining olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Toss the salad gently to coat all the ingredients with the dressing.
  6. Garnish the salad with fresh basil leaves if desired.
  7. Serve immediately as a refreshing summer salad option. It pairs well with grilled meats or can be enjoyed as a light main course.

The combination of smoky grilled strawberries, creamy goat cheese, and crunchy almonds creates a delightful flavor and texture contrast in this salad. It’s a perfect dish to showcase the vibrant flavors of summer!

