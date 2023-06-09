Summer Recipes: Grilled Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

One of my favorite things about summer is being able to try new recipes with fresh fruit! Here’s a summer recipe featuring strawberries:

Grilled Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

6 cups mixed salad greens

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Optional: fresh basil leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. In a mixing bowl, toss the halved strawberries with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper until well coated. Place the strawberries on the grill, cut side down, and cook for about 2-3 minutes until grill marks appear. Flip the strawberries and grill for an additional 1-2 minutes until they are slightly softened. Remove from the grill and set aside. In a large salad bowl, combine the mixed salad greens, grilled strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted sliced almonds. Drizzle the salad with any remaining dressing from the grilled strawberries, or prepare a simple vinaigrette by combining olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Toss the salad gently to coat all the ingredients with the dressing. Garnish the salad with fresh basil leaves if desired. Serve immediately as a refreshing summer salad option. It pairs well with grilled meats or can be enjoyed as a light main course.

The combination of smoky grilled strawberries, creamy goat cheese, and crunchy almonds creates a delightful flavor and texture contrast in this salad. It’s a perfect dish to showcase the vibrant flavors of summer!