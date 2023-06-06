Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony is at it again—at everything except coming to work that is. Not only does he claim to know Erykah Badu, but says that he his picking her up to bring her to the radio station.

For more of Black Tony and the rest of the crew, listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!

