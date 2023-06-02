Chloe and Halle Bailey Are Crocs’ Newest Brand Ambassadors [VIDEO]

The talented Chloe and Halle Bailey are keeping the bags rolling in!

Another achievement has been added to the Bailey sisters’ list of accolades after becoming the newest ambassadors for Crocs! The company revealed them as fresh faces of the brand in a video announcement. The duo took on the popular “This or That” TikTok Challenge, but with a special twist. They shared their preferences on a range of topics, including pets, places to go, and clothes to wear.

This ChloexHalle and Crocs collaboration serves as one of their first joint ventures since announcing their pursuit of solo endeavors in 2020. Chloe, 24, recently finished touring for her solo album In Pieces and had her first starring role in the Will Packer film Praise This. Halle, 23, took the globe by storm playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid live-action remake. After premiering this past weekend, the film has already earned its place as the No. 1 movie in the world.

While these young women are both incredibly talented as individuals, their bond as sisters surely brings an extra bit of charm to the campaign!

