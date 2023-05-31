Charlotte

Charlotte Is One of Most Expensive Cities In NC

Published on May 31, 2023

Charlotte, North Carolina beyond the trees

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

According to a recent study, Charlotte ranks among the top 25 most expensive cities in North Carolina.

The study also reveals that the average monthly bills for residents of Charlotte exceed the national average. Doxo, a bill-pay service, states that the typical Charlotte household spends $2,190 per month, or $26,286 per year, on the ten most common household expenses, including mortgage or rent, utilities, and insurance.

The study is based on anonymized data from Doxo’s eight million customers who pay over 120,000 billers.

As per the findings, Charlotte is positioned as the 22nd most expensive city in North Carolina in terms of household expenses. On average, Charlotte households pay $247 for utilities, $364 for various insurance types, $479 for a car payment, and $227 for cable, internet, and mobile phone services, according to Doxo.

Read the full story here. 

charlotte North Carolina

