Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.
Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.
Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee.
In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
