Black Tony poses as “Bob Wilson Green” from human resources, saying that he’s on a three day suspension. His cover was blown when Rickey informs him that the paychecks came in early…He almost had us convinced!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel
Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
LiAngelo Ball, Miss Nikki Baby Expecting First Child Together
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Nude Pantsuit To Perfection
-
LL Cool J Reveals Why He’s Not Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch [WATCH]
-
The Fall Of Franklin: ‘Snowfall’ Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star’s Demise
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For ‘Fight Night’