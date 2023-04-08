Lifestyle

Kitchen Hacks That Cut Down Cooking Times

Published on April 8, 2023

Here are some kitchen hacks that can help you save time and effort while cooking:

  1. Use a muffin tin to organize small ingredients: You can use a muffin tin to keep small ingredients, such as chopped herbs, spices, or small fruits, organized and within easy reach.
  2. Use a pizza cutter to chop food: A pizza cutter is a great tool for quickly chopping ingredients, such as pizza toppings, herbs, or quesadillas.

  3. Freeze herbs in ice cube trays: If you have leftover herbs that you don’t want to go to waste, chop them up and freeze them in an ice cube tray with a little bit of water or oil. You can then pop out a cube and use it in your cooking as needed.
  4. Use a colander to rinse fruits and vegetables: Instead of rinsing fruits and vegetables under running water, use a colander to rinse them all at once. This saves water and makes it easier to clean everything at once.
  5. Use a cheese grater to grate frozen butter: Grating frozen butter with a cheese grater is an easy way to soften it quickly for baking.
  6. Use a paper towel to keep lettuce fresh: If you want to keep your lettuce fresh for longer, wrap it in a paper towel before storing it in the fridge. The paper towel will absorb any excess moisture and help prevent the lettuce from getting soggy.
  7. Use a zip-top bag to pipe icing: If you don’t have a pastry bag, you can use a zip-top bag to pipe icing onto cakes and cupcakes. Simply fill the bag with icing, snip off a corner, and squeeze the icing out in a controlled manner.

These kitchen hacks can save you time and make cooking and baking easier and more efficient.

