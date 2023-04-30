New Lawsuit Opens for Pregnant Women Who Took Tylenol

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Thousands of African American women who consumed Tylenol or generic acetaminophen while pregnant may be eligible for compensation if their child has been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) or autism.

Recent research disclosed that using acetaminophen products during pregnancy can heighten a child’s likelihood of developing disorders.

As a result of the research, a class action lawsuit against the leading pharmaceutical brand. Now, more law firms are beginning to file cases on behalf of victims and their families.

Acetaminophen is the primary ingredient in Tylenol and is the most widely used pain reliever for managing pain during pregnancy. Other brand-name drugs that contain acetaminophen include Alka-Seltzer, Excedrin, Goodys, NyQuil or DayQuil, Midol, Panadol, Mucinex, Robitussin, Sinex, Sudafed, Theraflu, Topamax, and more.

Parents may only receive compensation if their child is currently under the age of 18.

Parents may only receive compensation if their child is currently under the age of 18.

