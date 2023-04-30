NC UnitedHealthcare Customers May Be Affected by Data Breach

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a UnitedHealthcare insurance customer in North Carolina, it’s worth checking your mailbox to see if you’ve been affected by a security breach that occurred earlier this year.

UnitedHealthcare reported suspicious activity on its mobile application on February 22, 2023, which may have resulted in the disclosure of customer information. Two weeks later, the company identified that certain customer information may have been compromised.

Customers were reassured that Social Security Numbers and driver’s license numbers were not involved in the breach.

The information affected includes:

Members’ first and last names

Health insurance member ID numbers

Dates of birth

Addressess

Date(s) of service

Provider name(s)

Claim information

Group name and number

Starting on April 28, 2023, UnitedHealthcare sent letters to impacted customers.

To safeguard customer data, UnitedHealthcare locked the portal account for members and mandated password resets. The company believes that the UHC app was targeted in a credential-stuffing attack, which involves an attacker using login information from other breached sites to attempt to access another online service. According to CloudFlare, an IT service company, such attacks are prevalent.

Read the full story here.