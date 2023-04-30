Expect Morning Showers and Storms in the Charlotte Area

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Grab your umbrella.

Overnight, the Carolinas will experience scattered showers and storms, with a possibility of a potent storm reaching the Charlotte area as early as midnight.

Throughout the night, expect the showers to become more widespread, accompanied by pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to hover near 60, with some areas experiencing fog and rain.

The main risks include heavy rain leading to localized flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

While there is a low risk of large hail (over an inch) and quick spin-up tornadoes, keep an eye out for potential hazards.

Read the full report here.