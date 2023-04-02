National

It’s Autism Awareness Day!

Published on April 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Silhouette of different child with butterfly and autism ribbon in flat vector, autism awareness day concept.

Source: Orawan Wongka / Getty

It’s Autism Awareness Day!

Autism Awareness Day is an annual event observed on April 2nd to increase the understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and to promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals with ASD.

ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior.

It is estimated that 1 in 54 children in the United States are diagnosed with ASD. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.

Autism Awareness Day aims to raise awareness about the challenges that individuals with ASD and their families face.

Click here to find Autism awareness events happening in Charlotte.

RELATED TAGS

autism Autism Awareness Day

More from 105.3 RnB
Close