It’s Autism Awareness Day!
Autism Awareness Day is an annual event observed on April 2nd to increase the understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and to promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals with ASD.
ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior.
It is estimated that 1 in 54 children in the United States are diagnosed with ASD. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.
Autism Awareness Day aims to raise awareness about the challenges that individuals with ASD and their families face.
Click here to find Autism awareness events happening in Charlotte.
