105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Artists, festival-goers, and tastemakers made their way to Indio for Coachella this past weekend. There were countless performances and activations for everyone to enjoy. One of the most anticipated events, Nylon House Presented by Samsung Galaxy, did not disappoint as guests like Jaden Smith enjoyed sets from Diplo. Check out photos from the event inside.

On Friday (April 14), Samsung Galaxy’s Nylon House was a special experience for all who attended. The experience took place at a private estate, Cavallo Ranch, in the Coachella Valley just moments away form the festival grounds. Rapper and designer Jaden came through with his friends for an otherworldly celebration of music, art and technology.

At the center of the event, The Star, an art installation developed in partnership with LA-based artists, Media Pollution. The Star lit up the night with its epic design inspired by the past, present, and future of technology. The installation also showcased the amazing low-light Nightography capabilities and QuickShare features of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which guests had the opportunity to borrow for the night. Special DJ sets from Diplo and Alesso went on well past 3 in the morning.

Samsung unveiled the third iteration of their sustainable collection initiative with a new, limited-edition mobile accessories collection called Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Eco-conscious Accessories Collection. Created in partnership with MSFTSrep founder, designer, and artist, Jaden, who was seen rocking the Galaxy Buds2 Pro MSFTSrep Wavy Rainbow Eco-Conscious Case during Coachella weekend 1. Fans know Jaden is all about sustainability and preserving our planet, so the partnership appears to be quite aligned.

Check out moments from the experience below:

Jaden Smith Celebrates Eco-conscious Collection At Samsung Galaxy’s Nylon House In Coachella [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com