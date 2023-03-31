Spirit Airlines…Black Tony Has Your Planes!
If you need to go anywhere this weekend “for the low”, call Black Tony! He and a friend took 3 Spirit Airline planes, and are mapping out their take off route. The meetup location is the Kroger parking lot near the West End mall!
