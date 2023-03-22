Celebrating Women: Ava DuVernay

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ava DuVernay is an American filmmaker, writer, producer, and activist who has become one of the most influential and visionary filmmakers of her generation.

She was born in Long Beach, California in 1972 and began her career as a publicist, working on campaigns for films such as “Dreamgirls” and “Collateral.”

In 2010, DuVernay made her directorial debut with the independent film “I Will Follow,” which received critical acclaim and launched her career as a filmmaker. She later went on to direct a number of other acclaimed films, including “Middle of Nowhere,” “Selma,” and “13th.”

DuVernay’s work has been praised for its powerful storytelling, bold social commentary, and commitment to representing underrepresented communities in Hollywood.

She is known for highlighting important social and political issues, such as racial inequality, mass incarceration, and police brutality, and for using her platform to advocate for social justice and change.

In addition to her work as a filmmaker, DuVernay has also been a vocal advocate for diversity and representation in Hollywood, founding the film distribution collective ARRAY, which is dedicated to promoting films by women and people of color.