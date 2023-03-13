Celebrating Women: Ketanji Brown Jackson

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ketanji Brown Jackson is an American lawyer and judge who has been widely recognized for her legal expertise and her commitment to social justice and equality.

Born in 1970 in Washington D.C., she graduated from Harvard Law School and later worked as a clerk for several prominent judges, including Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson began her legal career as a litigator, working on cases involving civil rights, employment discrimination, and other areas of law. She later served as a federal public defender and as an assistant federal prosecutor, before being appointed as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013.

As a judge, Jackson has earned a reputation for her intelligence, fairness, and dedication to the law. In addition to her legal work, Jackson has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.