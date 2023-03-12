Celebrating Women: Maya Angelou

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Maya Angelou was an American poet, author, and civil rights activist who is widely regarded as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1928, she experienced a difficult childhood marked by poverty, racism, and trauma. Despite these challenges, she went on to become a celebrated author and cultural icon whose work has inspired and touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

Angelou began her writing career in the 1950s and quickly gained recognition for her powerful and insightful poetry. Her most famous work, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” is a memoir that chronicles her childhood experiences and has become a classic of American literature.

Throughout her career, Angelou was known for her eloquent and inspirational writing, which often touched on themes of identity, equality, and social justice. She wrote several volumes of poetry, including “And Still I Rise” and “Phenomenal Woman,” which continue to resonate with readers today.