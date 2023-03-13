Celebrating Women: Michelle Obama

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Obama is a lawyer, writer, and former First Lady of the United States. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School before beginning her career as a lawyer.

Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, during which time she became known for her advocacy work on behalf of children, families, and military veterans. She launched several initiatives, including the Let’s Move! campaign to promote healthy eating and physical activity among children, and the Joining Forces program to support military families.

Obama has also been an outspoken advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights around the world.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has continued to work on these issues through her writing and public speaking. She has authored several best-selling books, including her memoir “Becoming,” which chronicles her life from childhood to her time as First Lady and beyond.

In addition to her advocacy work, Obama has also been involved in several philanthropic initiatives. She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, founded the Obama Foundation, which works to empower the next generation of leaders around the world. She also launched the Global Girls Alliance, which supports grassroots organizations that work to educate and empower girls in developing countries.

Throughout her career, Michelle Obama has been recognized for her leadership and advocacy work. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious James Beard Foundation Leadership Award and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.