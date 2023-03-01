Wellness Wednesday: Adding More Greens to Your Diet

Incorporating more leafy greens into your diet can have numerous health benefits, from reducing inflammation to improving digestion. One easy way to add more greens to your diet is to include them in your meals throughout the day. Now listen, I don’t mean those collard greens with all the salt, butter, and pork fat.
For breakfast, try adding spinach or kale to your morning smoothie or omelet. For lunch, swap out iceberg lettuce for a more nutrient-dense green like arugula or romaine in your salad. And for dinner, consider steaming or sautéing a mix of spinach, broccoli, or kale as a side dish.
By making greens a regular part of your meals, you can boost your daily nutrient intake and improve your overall health.
