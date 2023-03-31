Charlotte

Taco Boy to Open Restaurant in South End

Published on March 31, 2023

Taco Boy, a popular taqueria that originated in coastal South Carolina, is set to open a new location in Charlotte this coming autumn. 

The upcoming restaurant will be located at The Station at LoSo, a mixed-use development in lower South End by Beacon Partners. Known for its scratch-made tacos and other Mexican dishes, as well as fresh-juiced margaritas and craft cocktails, Taco Boy has garnered a loyal following since its founding in Folly Beach in 2006. 

The Charlotte location will be situated at 3700 South Blvd., Suite 100, conveniently located near the Lynx Blue Line’s Scaleybark Station, in Station 3 of The Station at LoSo.

