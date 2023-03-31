Lifestyle

Need Easter Ideas for the Kids? Check These Out

Published on March 31, 2023

Easter eggs

Source: Viorika / Getty

Easter is right around the corner!

If you’re looking for some Easter ideas for the kids, try some of these out:

  1. Easter Egg Hunt: Organize an Easter egg hunt in your backyard or local park. Fill plastic eggs with candies or small toys.
  2. Easter Crafts: Have kids create Easter-themed crafts like painting eggs, making bunny masks, or creating Easter-themed greeting cards.
  3. Egg Decorating: Decorate hard-boiled eggs using food coloring, stickers, or other decorative materials.
  4. Easter Bunny Photos: Take pictures with the Easter bunny, either in-person at a local mall or virtually through online services.
  5. Baking: Make Easter-themed treats like bunny-shaped cookies or cupcakes with pastel-colored frosting.

  6. Egg Races: Have kids race with plastic or hard-boiled eggs using spoons, or create an obstacle course for them to complete while holding the eggs.
  7. Story Time: Read Easter-themed books like “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” or “The Easter Bunny That Overslept” to younger children.
  8. Easter Movie Night: Have a family movie night featuring Easter movies like “Hop” or “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.”
  9. Planting: Plant flower seeds or bulbs in the garden with kids, symbolizing the start of spring and new beginnings.
  10. Charity Work: Encourage kids to give back during Easter by donating Easter baskets or volunteering at a local food bank or shelter.

