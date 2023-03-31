Need Easter Ideas for the Kids? Check These Out

Easter is right around the corner!
If you’re looking for some Easter ideas for the kids, try some of these out:
- Easter Egg Hunt: Organize an Easter egg hunt in your backyard or local park. Fill plastic eggs with candies or small toys.
- Easter Crafts: Have kids create Easter-themed crafts like painting eggs, making bunny masks, or creating Easter-themed greeting cards.
- Egg Decorating: Decorate hard-boiled eggs using food coloring, stickers, or other decorative materials.
- Easter Bunny Photos: Take pictures with the Easter bunny, either in-person at a local mall or virtually through online services.
- Baking: Make Easter-themed treats like bunny-shaped cookies or cupcakes with pastel-colored frosting.
- Egg Races: Have kids race with plastic or hard-boiled eggs using spoons, or create an obstacle course for them to complete while holding the eggs.
- Story Time: Read Easter-themed books like “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” or “The Easter Bunny That Overslept” to younger children.
- Easter Movie Night: Have a family movie night featuring Easter movies like “Hop” or “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.”
- Planting: Plant flower seeds or bulbs in the garden with kids, symbolizing the start of spring and new beginnings.
- Charity Work: Encourage kids to give back during Easter by donating Easter baskets or volunteering at a local food bank or shelter.
-
Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look
-
Kandi Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
New York Knicks Legend, Willis Reed Dead at 80
-
Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
-
Cee-Lo Green Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo [VIDEO]
-
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts